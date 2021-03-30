The Woolmarket community is helping residents in creative ways. St. Mary’s Catholic Church built a Blessing Box for those in need.

In front of the church in the circular drive way stands a tall white wooden box with glass doors. Inside the box is non-perishable food items and hygiene products for community members in need.

The box has been open to the public since Saturday and many community members have been donating useful items to keep the box full for anyone who needs help. Woolmarket Resident Fred Eckles said, “I think it’s a great idea. I see a lot of people dropping stuff off over there and people need it during this pandemic. It’s really helpful. They know people are in need and they’re always helping people so I think that’s really great.”

The Blessing Box is located on Woolmarket Road for those in need.