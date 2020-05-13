Motor coach industry takes financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic

A transportation company on the Coast is celebrating ten years in business in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that celebration comes with millions of dollars in lost revenue seemingly overnight.

Now, they’re asking for some relief as they try to stay afloat during and after COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Back in March, President Trump signed a $2 trillion federal stimulus bill to bring some relief to travel related companies like airlines and hotels affected by the coronavirus. But now, a major component of the travel industry says Congress really missed the bus. Lakeland Tours Long Beach Owner Jeremiah Morman said, “There are things such as the PPP and the EIDL loans but those are like trying to put a band-aid on a broken leg.”

At the height of what’s usually their busy season, Lakeland Tours Charter Bus Company sits with a full parking lot and empty bus seats as the coronavirus pandemic essentially put them out of business. “All throughout the year we have a diverse set of business, school, churches, sporting teams.”

But Owner Jeremiah Morman says their lack of business could also have a trickle down effect to residents on the Gulf Coast in the midst of hurricane season. “In Katrina, people were asking where are the buses and how long is it gonna take for them to get here? If we were faced with a Hurricane Katrina type threat right now, the answer would be there are no buses and none are coming.”

So Wednesday, thousands of motor coach companies across the country head to Washington D.C. to ask congress for $15 billion for the motor coach industry. “I have sent several letters to our congressional leadership, to our senators and our representatives there in Washington. I’ve gotten responses and I do believe they’re gonna do the right thing and do what’s best for our industry.”